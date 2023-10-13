Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Hazard reduction burns across Mountains

By B C Lewis
Updated October 13 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Smoke is on the way with hazard reduction [HR] burns expected to take place at Katoomba and Hawkesbury Heights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.