Blaxland artist Anthony Xerri has been chosen to exhibit in Sculpture by the Sea, his steel works lining the shores of Sydney's prestigious annual art event.
Running from October 20 to November 6 at Bondi, the event sees 500,000 visitors viewing more than 100 sculptures by artists from around the world - including Xerri, who features twice with pieces from his collection "Machine Aesthetic".
Xerri has bent the metal to his will. There's a balance of elemental dread and visceral political commentary captured in the jagged, uneven struts and wandering contours of his piece "The Terror Of Being A Cog".
Similarly, "The Grind" sees metal reaching skyward, clashing into itself and disfiguring its foundations in the process.
Driven by a critical eye and candid hands, Xerri aims to use his craft to capture what he observes in the world and people around him.
"The original 'Machine Aesthetic' was submitted at a number of places but it was never accepted, because it's really an abstraction of the tracking system of a war tank," he said.
"[So I had to] make the sculptures a little bit more aesthetically acceptable and pleasing, but any topical issues are within the title."
He said some of his past pieces selected for Sculpture by the Sea were initially more visually confronting until complaints were made.
"There was a sculpture that was taken to Perth last year [called] 'Following Orders', and it's really a carpet bombing snapshot, it's just a series of bombs that are interconnected.
"That was accepted to Sculpture by the Sea, but during installation it upset a number of people who wanted it removed."
Drawn towards strong topics and materials alike, Xerri's medium of choice is steel, as it allows him to push the limits of his craft.
"I love steel, it's hard and so the challenge is always to find how to make it more flexible and fluid," he said.
Sculpture by the Sea is a free event, and can be found along the coastal walk of Bondi to Tamarama.
See Xerri's art at: https://www.stealart.com.au/.
