Waves Against the Machine: Blaxland artist Anthony Xerri showcases cogs at Sculpture by the Sea exhibition in Bondi

By Tom Walker
Updated October 25 2023 - 8:46am, first published October 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Blaxland artist Anthony Xerri has been chosen to exhibit in Sculpture by the Sea, his steel works lining the shores of Sydney's prestigious annual art event.

