Blue Mountains voters have delivered a strong "yes" result in the Voice to Parliament referendum.
Bucking the national trend, 25,543 people voted "yes" in the Blue Mountains against 18,264 "no" votes.
The "yes" case won in every Blue Mountains village except Winmalee and Valley Heights where it lost by 39 votes and two votes respectively.
The "no" case narrowly won in the pre-poll booth at Springwood by 91 votes - 5,513 to 5,422.
But it was a different story in the Hawkesbury part of the federal Macquarie electorate where the "no" vote won every single booth by a large margin. This saw the "no" case win in Macquarie overall, securing 57 per cent of the vote compared to 43 per cent for the "yes" case.
One of the biggest "no" votes in the Hawkesbury was at Pitt Town where it secured 1,095 votes to only 300 "yes" votes.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill called for people "to come together and find a new path" following the national "no" result.
Posting on social media on October 15, he said he did not regret Blue Mountains City Council's decision to support the "yes" case.
"While it is clear that the people who live in the City of Blue Mountains have, via a majority, voted Yes, the nation has not," he said.
"Our decision to support a Yes vote is one I don't regret. The vote shows most of the people who live in the Blue Mountains agreed with us.
"However, the people of Australia have spoken. They have done so democratically and the decision is clear."
Booth by booth results for the Blue Mountains on Sunday morning October 15 were:
