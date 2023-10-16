Blue Mountains Gazette
Blackheath golf course upgrade improves local firefighting capacity

Updated October 16 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 12:30pm
The construction of a new drainage system to divert stormwater into the Blackheath Golf Course retention dam has been completed.

