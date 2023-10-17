Helping students to make a difference

A high-quality, affordable, Christian education Advertising Feature

Penrith Anglican College students receive learning opportunities that meet their individual needs. Picture supplied

Penrith Anglican College provides high quality, affordable, Christian education from pre-kindergarten to year 12. Located at the foot of the Blue Mountains, in the semi-rural suburb of Orchard Hills, the College is in an exciting time of growth.

Set on 48 acres, there is plenty of space to play, and room for expansion of the College's facilities. The College has recently completed a master plan to guide the development of new facilities and landscaping.



Over the next 10 years, the College will be developing innovative spaces to allow the College to build on its continued commitment to quality teaching and learning, wellbeing, and maintaining a strong community.

The College starts with pre-kindergarten and goes through to the HSC. A broad range of academic, co-curricular, and service opportunities are on offer.

Principal, Mrs Felicity Grima said, "Through the breadth of curriculum options and a diverse range of co-curricular opportunities, together with our experienced and nurturing staff, we teach our students to learn how to learn, preparing them to excel in their chosen fields and to make a difference for Christ in their communities."

"Our motto, 'To Serve Christ', is our motivation and we place an emphasis on our College values: compassion, integrity, courage, humility, and perseverance."

The pre-kindergarten program is based on the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) and is also in line with the Early Years Learning Framework. The program has been designed to thoroughly prepare children for kindergarten the following year.



The College's pre-kindergarten provides a safe and nurturing environment where children can learn and grow by exploring the world around them with a variety of educational activities. Children need to turn four by March 31 in the year they begin.

The primary school has a strong focus on literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking skills which form the building blocks for students to succeed in the later years. The College also recognises the importance of creativity, and teachers collaboratively plan learning opportunities that meet the individual needs of the students.

The secondary school provides a program that prepares students to go into the world with confidence and experience, able to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

HSC results consistently place Penrith Anglican College as the number one non-selective school in the area.

"Our students repeatedly achieve academic results at the end of year 12 that are exceptional. We're proud of these achievements; however, we're equally proud of the depth of character our students develop during their time at the College," Mrs Grima said.

"The College has a strong emphasis on wellbeing. We believe that humans are made in the image of God, and so all human life is valuable, and deserving of care and respect. We intentionally invest in our students' wellbeing, creating a nurturing campus where students can grow emotionally, spiritually, socially, and physically while striving for their academic goals."

The College uses an evidence-based pre-k to 12 Student Wellbeing Framework that utilises the wisdom of Positive Education in conjunction with the best practice in teaching and learning.