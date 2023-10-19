Blue Mountains Gazette
Final Twilight at Lewers of the year on Friday, October 27 at Penrith Regional Gallery

October 20 2023 - 9:59am
Before it wraps up for the year, there's one more opportunity to experience the locally loved Twilight at Lewers on Friday, October 27. It's the perfect way to kick the weekend off with a relaxing evening of art, music, tapas and market stalls at Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest.

