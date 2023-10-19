Before it wraps up for the year, there's one more opportunity to experience the locally loved Twilight at Lewers on Friday, October 27. It's the perfect way to kick the weekend off with a relaxing evening of art, music, tapas and market stalls at Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest.
Enjoy live and local music and have a browse of the pop-up artisan market with beautiful handmade products from local stallholders.
Wander through the galleries experiencing the exhibitions with drop-in workshops for all ages.
This is a free event - no bookings necessary and walk-ins welcome.
Twilight at Lewers is on at Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest, on Friday, October 27 from 5pm.
Twilight at Lewers will return in 2024.
