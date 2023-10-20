Blue Mountains Gazette
Fillow Talk in from the fringe

October 20 2023 - 11:27am
Fresh from the Sydney Fringe Festival, where it was nominated for best in comedy, Fillow Talk, a fun and interactive Filipino comedy, will be bringing its unique brand of hilarity to the Open Fridays stage at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre.

