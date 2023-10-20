Fillow Talk in from the fringe

Fresh from the Sydney Fringe Festival, where it was nominated for best in comedy, Fillow Talk, a fun and interactive Filipino comedy, will be bringing its unique brand of hilarity to the Open Fridays stage at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre.
This laugh out loud improvised show promises a night of petty issues unraveling into a full blown family drama, including plenty of unlimited, unsolicited advice, a big dose of Catholic guilt and karaoke!
Grab some friends and start the weekend off right in The Joan's twinkling Borland lounge. Grab a drink and some of the yummy Filipino snacks on offer, then settle in for a hilarious evening of Filo fun. Arrive by 5pm to kick the night off with karaoke.
But wait, the laughs don't end there! Stay on after the show for Comedy @ The Joan starring Al Del Bene and Simon Kennedy. !
Fillow Talk Out West is presented by Open Fridays and Q Theatre.
The Open Fridays series is when The Joan's Borland Lounge comes to life. Drop in for a drink, some nibbles and easy entertainment. From local musicians, to art classes, community projects, cabaret and theatre, even trivia and games. The Borland Bar opens from 5pm.
Fillow Talk Out West is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, October 27, at 5pm. Tickets are $15. Comedy @ The Joan is on at 7:30pm. Tickets are $35/$30. A $5 booking fee applies.
