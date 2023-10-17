Join Wycliffe on your educational journey

Nestled amidst natural bushland in the Lower Blue Mountains, Wycliffe Christian School provides a wonderful setting for quality and engaging education.
Principal David Johnston said one of the privileges of working in a preschool to year 12 school community is seeing the learning journeys of their students being expressed in so many different ways.
"I am continually thankful for the rich, engaged learning in our classrooms, and for opportunities to gather together as a community and celebrate," Mr Johnston said.
"This year, we've been sharing an ongoing video series, called Learning Snapshots, in our fortnightly school newsletter. We've loved this new journey of video which captures and celebrates the beautiful work of our students."
Some of the areas that have been highlighted range from kindergarten creating collages from recycled and natural materials in the bush classroom setting, to year 9's fashioning wooden toys for disadvantaged children with Operation Christmas Child; from creating unique theatre masks in drama class, to learning about rhythm together in junior school music.
"In this series, we are seeking to capture the breadth of learning experiences that take place across our school, and share them with our wider community so that everyone can take part in the successes of our students," Mr Johnston said.
"You can find the entire Learning Snapshots series at wycliffe.nsw.edu.au/learning-snapshots."
At present, HSC exams are underway for Wycliffe's year 12 students, and the school community continues to pray for and celebrate them as they complete this final chapter of their schooling.
"As they finish we know that we will miss our class of 2023, however, we also know that they are a group of young people with amazing talent and perseverance, and we look forward to seeing what God does in their lives beyond school," Mr Johnston said.
"We have had the gift this year of ongoing growth, and are in the midst of commencing building projects and planning for the arrival of new students, families and staff in 2024."
If you're interested in finding out how Wycliffe Christian School can partner with you in the educational journey of your children, then please contact the office and arrange to come in and have a tour of the school.
"We love welcoming families onsite to see what is happening at Wycliffe," Mr Johnston said.
For more information go to the website at wycliffe.nsw.edu.au or phone 4753 6422.
Penrith Anglican College provides high quality, affordable, Christian education from pre-kindergarten to year 12. Located at the foot of the Blue Mountains, in the semi-rural suburb of Orchard Hills, the College is in an exciting time of growth.
Set on 48 acres, there is plenty of space to play, and room for expansion of the College's facilities. The College has recently completed a master plan to guide the development of new facilities and landscaping.
Over the next 10 years, the College will be developing innovative spaces to allow the College to build on its continued commitment to quality teaching and learning, wellbeing, and maintaining a strong community.
The College starts with pre-kindergarten and goes through to the HSC. A broad range of academic, co-curricular, and service opportunities are on offer.
Principal, Mrs Felicity Grima said, "Through the breadth of curriculum options and a diverse range of co-curricular opportunities, together with our experienced and nurturing staff, we teach our students to learn how to learn, preparing them to excel in their chosen fields and to make a difference for Christ in their communities."
"Our motto, 'To Serve Christ', is our motivation and we place an emphasis on our College values: compassion, integrity, courage, humility, and perseverance."
The pre-kindergarten program is based on the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) and is also in line with the Early Years Learning Framework. The program has been designed to thoroughly prepare children for kindergarten the following year.
The College's pre-kindergarten provides a safe and nurturing environment where children can learn and grow by exploring the world around them with a variety of educational activities. Children need to turn four by March 31 in the year they begin.
The primary school has a strong focus on literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking skills which form the building blocks for students to succeed in the later years. The College also recognises the importance of creativity, and teachers collaboratively plan learning opportunities that meet the individual needs of the students.
The secondary school provides a program that prepares students to go into the world with confidence and experience, able to thrive in a rapidly changing world.
HSC results consistently place Penrith Anglican College as the number one non-selective school in the area.
"Our students repeatedly achieve academic results at the end of year 12 that are exceptional. We're proud of these achievements; however, we're equally proud of the depth of character our students develop during their time at the College," Mrs Grima said.
"The College has a strong emphasis on wellbeing. We believe that humans are made in the image of God, and so all human life is valuable, and deserving of care and respect. We intentionally invest in our students' wellbeing, creating a nurturing campus where students can grow emotionally, spiritually, socially, and physically while striving for their academic goals."
The College uses an evidence-based pre-k to 12 Student Wellbeing Framework that utilises the wisdom of Positive Education in conjunction with the best practice in teaching and learning.
Families are encouraged to start the enrolment process two years in advance. Currently, there are limited places available in pre-k two-day program, years 1-6 and years 8-12. Enrolments are being accepted for 2025. To book a discovery tour visit penrith.nsw.edu.au/enrol/visit.
Providing opportunity to excel and to make a difference, is at the heart of all teaching and learning at Katoomba High School.
Barrack Obama once said, "Hope is the belief that destiny will not be written for us, but by us, by the men and women who are not content to settle for the world as it is, who have the courage to remake the world as it should be."
"We believe every student has unique talents and that learning to be the best they can be, and the desire to make a difference in the world, plays a crucial role in achieving excellence," said Nick Long, enrichment coordinator, Katoomba High School.
"Our Enrichment Program gives students access to the widest range of opportunities in the Upper Mountains. The program is supported by academic mentors and a student Personal Development Plan. Our emphasis is on identifying individual student talents through a wide range of teaching and learning tools."
Katoomba High School has an ongoing commitment to programs like the Duke of Edinburgh Awards and the Game Changer design-thinking challenge.
The school offers a wide array of creative, performing arts and sporting programs, as well as an extensive Outdoor Education Program that immerses students in the surrounding World Heritage listed Blue Mountains National Park.
Katoomba High School is a proud public school that is deeply connected to the local community. The school offers opportunities for each student to achieve their personal academic best in an extensive range of core and elective subjects in all key learning areas including English and languages, creative and performing arts, humanities, STEM as well as technological and applied studies.
Weekly Study Skills lessons are provided to year 10, developed around the evidence-based 'Science of Learning'. These lessons focus on positive mindset, organisational skills, time management, goal setting, researching, active recall, essay writing and other practical study skills.
Senior students are supported by a dedicated head teacher of secondary studies and a senior study hub for individual and group study with dedicated teachers and resources.
Regular workshops are also held for senior students to develop skills needed for HSC success.
"It was such a privilege to have access to the space to study together with other people from my year group, with less distractions," said Esther Nelson, Katoomba High School Dux for 2022 (ATAR 97.4).
"It was absolutely incredible to have (teachers) right there. Knowing we could always come for a chat and a cup of tea helped me so much throughout my senior years. I'm genuinely so grateful, thank you so much! I'm sure many current and future students will benefit ... just like I did."
The Katoomba High School Enrichment Program is underpinned by the NSW Department of Education's High Potential and Gifted Education policy.
Guided by enthusiastic teachers who are experts in their fields and supported by connected parents and carers, Katoomba High students are given hope and opportunity to develop the skills to write their own destiny and make the world a better place.
To find out more go to katoomba-h.schools.nsw.gov.au or contact the school.
In the lead up to the Mountains Christian College year 7 orientation day on October 26, principal Ian Samways wanted to let the community know that the College is open to all families desiring an affordable education for their children that is purposeful, rigorous and informed by faith in Christ.
"Our vision is that students develop character, compassion, purpose and learning through Christ-centred education during their time with the College," Mr Samways said.
Mountains Christian College (MCC) encourages students to reach their full potential by providing an array of opportunities to learn, grow and evolve in their primary and secondary education.
This year, the College's Extension and Enrichment Department held International Competitions and Assessments (ICAS) testing for gifted students in Technology, English and Maths.
Year 6 students also travelled to Amity College in Prestons to compete in the Maths Cup.
Students participated in Katoomba Futsal gala days, as well as swimming, athletics and cross-country at both zone and state levels. Secondary students also competed at zone and state basketball.
MCC holds an annual drama stage production for secondary drama students. This year's performance The Importance of Being Earnest was a massive success with the show being performed over two nights in the College's auditorium.
Renowned for offering quality excursions and activities to its students, Stage 5 students of the College's exclusive outdoor education elective travelled to the Kosciuszko National Park to learn how to cross-country ski, build snow shelters, camp and navigate in a snow environment.
MCC's year 7 orientation day will be held on Thursday, October 26 from 9.30am to 3pm and Mr Samways encourages parents and their year 6 children to come along to the event.
"It will be a great way to experience year 7 for a day, meet new friends and check out the College."
Parents are welcome to stay for morning tea and students should wear their sports uniform, enclosed shoes and bring a notebook, pen as well as recess and lunch.
Mountains Christian College is accepting new students for 2024 and 2025 in kindergarten through to year 12. Call the office on 02 4787 8645 to arrange a tour of the College today.