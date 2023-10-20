Original artwork is always a wonderful option for Christmas gifts and this year's Blackheath Art Society studio sale is the perfect opportunity to buy unframed works on paper - ready to be mailed, framed and gifted.
Unframed takes place on the famous Blackheath Rhododendron weekend and is the annual studio sale of the Blackheath Art Society members' artwork.
"We hold three exhibitions a year at which the works are always for sale," said Jo Chipperfield, one of the organisers. "Exhibitions are well attended and our members have a reputation for producing excellent work. At our exhibitions, a fair portion of the sale price is the frame.
"The idea of 'Unframed' is to give our members the opportunity to offer more of their work for sale without going to the trouble and expense of framing, and for people to be able to buy just the work and have it framed in a style they like.
"Unframed works are also easier for visitors to take home or to pop in the post."
Collectors and art lovers can browse and buy from a wide range of art in all styles and in mediums such as linocut, solar, collagraph and other limited-edition prints, ink, graphite and charcoal drawings, pastels, watercolour, gouache and acrylic paintings, mixed media, photography and high-quality giclee reproductions of original works.
There will also be a range of fine-art greetings cards, mini-artworks in themselves and a thoughtful alternative to commercial birthday, Christmas, thank you and other occasion cards.
The sale is open 10am-5pm on the weekend of November 4-5, at the Blackheath Art Society studio, 139a Station Street. For inquiries call Jo Chipperfield on 0418 633 923 or email info@blackheathart.com.
