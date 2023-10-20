Blue Mountains Gazette
Local artworks on sale in Blackheath on Rhodo weekend

Updated October 20 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:33am
Original artwork is always a wonderful option for Christmas gifts and this year's Blackheath Art Society studio sale is the perfect opportunity to buy unframed works on paper - ready to be mailed, framed and gifted.

