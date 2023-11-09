Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Celebrating 300 years of Bach in Leipzig

November 9 2023 - 9:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bach Akademie Australia ends a stellar year of early music-making with a heavenly, imperial and imperious program on November 18 in Glenbrook.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.