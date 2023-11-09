Bach Akademie Australia ends a stellar year of early music-making with a heavenly, imperial and imperious program on November 18 in Glenbrook.
Featuring 20 instrumentalists and 16 singers, 2023 has brought an opportunity to celebrate the 300th anniversary of one of the greatest events in musical history: J.S. Bach's appointment as Thomaskantor in Leipzig. As a result, a new era in music history began.
For the next 27 years, the requirements of his appointment combined with his deep faith and desire to encourage faith in all others, inspired Bach to produce music of such staggering beauty, complexity and profundity that it changed the course of music forever.
"These works, particularly the cantatas, are still performed and idolised around the world today," said Akademie artistic director,e Madeleine Easton, who, earlier this year, played at King Charles' coronation.
"This is evidenced by the more than 300 Bach choirs and societies that exist worldwide. To celebrate the momentous event, we have chosen three of his most celebrated Leipzig cantatas and his jubilant motet Singet dem Herrn."
How can the works of Bach ever be adequately summed up? Easton leaves it to the Akademie's international patron, Sir John Eliot Gardiner: "But it is Bach, making music in the Castle of Heaven, who gives us the voice of God - in human form. He is the one who blazes a trail, showing us how to overcome our imperfections through the perfections of his music: to make divine things human and human things divine."
Bach Saturday, November 18 at 7pm, St Finbar's Catholic Church, 46 Levy Street, Glenbrook. See www.bachakademieaustralia.com.au or call 1300 785 377.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.