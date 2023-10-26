Many wait a lifetime for their own art show, but young siblings Lori and Leo Lampton are setting the emerging artist world alight with their artworks at the Kew-Y-Ahn gallery in Hartley
The Kew-Y-Ahn Aboriginal Gallery at Hartley Historic Site on the western side of the Blue Mountains has welcomed the two entrepreneurial young artists from Portland.
Aged 10 and 12 respectively, the talented youngsters are showcasing a range of six artworks for sale that proudly reflect their Wiradjuri heritage.
Leo draws his inspiration from Indigenous life, land and environment, themes that are clearly evident in his artwork The Sky, the Sun and the Earth.
"This painting signifies the Indigenous flag colours and the relationship of all living things coming together as one," he said. "The importance of animals and the environment that all create the land that we call home."
Leo recently won first place for best artwork from an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander Child in the 2023 Australian Wild At Art Threatened Species Competition, with more than 7000 entries Australia wide.
Describing her painting Family, Lori said in a statement released by the gallery: "This painting is symbolic as it shows the family circles, and the importance of the river being the meeting place for water to survive. The river is in the form of a snake as it is located in the middle of the painting and represents ancestry stories."
Both artists have won prizes for their work; Leo won the ABC Education Acknowledgement of Country poster competition for 2023, and Lori came second in the 2023 art exhibition held by Evans Arts Council.
Lori and Leo's works are available for sale at Kew-Y-Ahn Gallery, alongside the works of other Central West artists that include painting, jewellery, weaving, books and gift cards.
Kew-Y-Ahn Aboriginal Gallery is a partnership between Arts OutWest and NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service. Located at Hartley Historic Site on the western slopes of the Blue Mountains, it showcases an ever-changing exhibition of works for sale by contemporary Indigenous artists from the NSW Central West.
The gallery is at 51 Old Great Western Highway and open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am-4pm.
