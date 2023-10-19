The Oceania competition was her first foray into international weightlifting competitions and she trained hard for it for almost seven months. She qualified after coming first at the National Junior and U23 Championships in Townsville in April, when she lifted a total of 195kg. With her mum and her coach cheering her on (and other family and friends watching the livestream) she was thrilled to come second, but disappointed not to lift 200 kg in total.