Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Memories from 2013 Blue Mountains bushfires to be captured in a book

Updated October 17 2023 - 9:02am, first published 8:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To mark the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 Blue Mountains bushfires, Blue Mountains City Council is co-ordinating a community commemorative book.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.