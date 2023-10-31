Glenbrook Players presents a Comedy of Errors

Glenbrook Players' November production is William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, a constant tale of mistaken identity and confusion.
Set in the ancient Greek city of Ephesus, The Comedy of Errors narrates the tale of two pairs of identical twins who were unintentionally separated at birth.
Years before our adventure begins, Egeon had lost his wife and one of their identical twin daughters Antipholus (along with the girl's servant Dromio) in a storm at sea. Egeon had brought up the surviving girl (Antipholus) and her servant (Dromio) in Syracuse. At 18, they had gone in search of their lost sisters. After no word from them, Egeon had also left home to seek news in Ephesus.
Antipholus of Syracuse and her loyal servant, Dromio of Syracuse, arrive in Ephesus, unknowingly entering the hometown of their twin siblings, Antipholus of Ephesus and her servant, Dromio of Ephesus. When the Syracusan twins cross paths with the friends and family of their Ephesian counterparts, a chain of comical mishaps driven by mistaken identities ensues.
These mishaps include wrongful beatings, a near-seduction, the arrest of Antipholus of Ephesus, and unfounded allegations of unfaithfulness, theft, insanity, and even demonic possession.
The play is fast paced frolic from beginning to end. Director, Felicity Jean, has action abounding with a comedic twists throughout. You can catch A Comedy of Errors at Glenbrook Community Theatre (Cinema) with opening night on Friday, November, 10 and performances on November 11, 12, 17 and 18. Tickets can be booked on 4739 0003 or online at http://www.glenbrookcinema.com.au/
