Glenbrook Players presents a Comedy of Errors

Years before our adventure begins, Egeon had lost his wife and one of their identical twin daughters Antipholus (along with the girl's servant Dromio) in a storm at sea. Egeon had brought up the surviving girl (Antipholus) and her servant (Dromio) in Syracuse. At 18, they had gone in search of their lost sisters. After no word from them, Egeon had also left home to seek news in Ephesus.

