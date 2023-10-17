Blue Mountains Gazette
Irish duo Colm Broderick and Francis Cunningham in Katoomba concert

Updated October 17 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:56pm
Irish music ambassadors are coming to the Blue Mountains, with one of the most famous sets of uilleann pipes in the world.

