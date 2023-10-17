The beleaguered Blue Mountains RSPCA shelter at Katoomba, closed by head office some months ago, is coming to the rescue to help get through a cat vaccine shortage.
RSPCA NSW has announced it is putting a temporary hold on accepting any surrendered or stray felines for the next month at all sites, except for the Blue Mountains and Illawarra shelters, which will continue to accept strays in line with council pound obligations during this period.
This temporary measure is effective immediately and is essential to protect the wellbeing of cats in care.
"Core feline vaccinations play a pivotal role in safeguarding cats from not only cat flu, but also the fatal feline panleukopenia virus," said RSPCA NSW chief veterinarian, Dr Liz Arnott.
"Although feline panleukopenia is rarely encountered in pet cats and flu symptoms are typically manageable, they are much more commonly seen in a shelter environment and can have dire consequences. These illnesses can spread rapidly in a shelter, leading to large-scale mortality, which is a scenario we are committed to avoiding."
To mitigate this risk, RSPCA NSW has stringent vaccination protocols for every incoming cat. Unfortunately, with the current vaccine shortage, the organisation cannot responsibly accept any more felines until we have the necessary supply to do so.
RSPCA NSW CEO Steve Coleman said in July he was closing the Katoomba shelter, citing a 72 per cent decrease in animal intake over the past five years.
But Mr Coleman later said community opposition to plans to reduce kennel numbers from 50 to 16 had forced the organisation to "change tack".
