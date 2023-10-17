Blue Mountains Gazette
Vaccine shortage curtails RSPCA cat services

October 18 2023 - 9:17am
The beleaguered Blue Mountains RSPCA shelter at Katoomba, closed by head office some months ago, is coming to the rescue to help get through a cat vaccine shortage.

