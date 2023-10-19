A tasty musical feast, showcasing Donnizetti's legendary comic opera Rita (Two men and a woman), will please the palates of music lovers over the first weekend in November at Lithgow's historic Union Theatre.
An intriguing four course menu has been created by Lithgow City Council together with production manager, Lithgow's own Gaye MacFarlane, for the evenings of November 3 and 4.
The hors d'oeuvre: A delicious spread of canopies and bubbles will be served at the start of the evening to whet the appetite for the feast that follows.
The entrée: features two remarkable musicians from Lithgow's Mitchell Conservatorium. Paris Masters is a 12-year-old harpist, and pianist Robert Saville is a Conservatorium performance graduate.
The main course: a one act opera that has soared into popularity as one of Donizetti's most frequently performed operas to take its place alongside his operatic masterpieces Lucia di Lammermoor, and L'elisir d'amore. This is a world premiere of director John Wregg's English translation of the libretto.
The dessert: a rare opportunity to "meet and greet" the director and performers and enjoy a facilitated Q and A session immediately following the musical feast.
As Lithgow mayor, Maree Statham, explained: "After the sellout success of last year's opera gala, we promised the audience that it wouldn't be the last. I am thrilled that director John Wregg, one of Australia's most experienced and versatile directors, has created an English translation, and joined forces with Gaye MacFarlane, to bring this wonderful and funny opera to Lithgow."
Rita's stellar cast of performers is under the musical direction of Sharolyn Kimmorley, one of Australia's finest vocal coaches and pianists who has accompanied some of the world's most distinguished singers.
In the title role is acclaimed Australian soprano, Catherine Bouchier, who has toured extensively throughout Europe starring in Puccini and Verdi festivals.
Tenor Joshua Oxley appears as Rita's brow beaten husband. In addition to several major solo concert roles, Joshua has featured in Mozart, Bizet and Wagner operas.
As Rita's unwelcome ex-husband, Christopher Tonkin brings an impressive experience forged while as principal baritone performing throughout the UK and Europe.
The hors d'oeuvre will be served from 7pm on November 3 and 4 at Lithgow's Union Theatre. Tickets are $60 and $45 (concession) only available online from www.trybooking.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.