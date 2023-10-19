Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

A tasty musical feast will please the palates of music lovers at Lithgow's historic Union Theatre

Updated October 20 2023 - 9:29am, first published 9:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A tasty musical feast, showcasing Donnizetti's legendary comic opera Rita (Two men and a woman), will please the palates of music lovers over the first weekend in November at Lithgow's historic Union Theatre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.