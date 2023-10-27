Penrith Regional Gallery is pleased to announce the launch of Simmer, an exciting new program that will captivate audiences with cutting-edge music and sound art performances, as well as workshops facilitated by guest artists.
With a range of analogue and electronic sounds, this series will showcase new approaches to instrumentation and listening environments curated by acclaimed Blue Mountains composer and sound artist, Monica Brooks. In addition, there will be a number of workshops for participants to try their hand at new and experimental forms of artmaking.
The program begins on Friday, November3, with a live music performance, INSIDE/OUTSIDE in the Gallery's garden, and a Song Dynasty Tea Ceremony workshop.
INSIDE/OUTSIDE is the first duo concert of Jim Denley (flutes, gumnut, voice) and Melanie Herbert (violin) who have been making music together for over 10 years, mainly in the Splinter Orchestra.
Denley's work emphasises eco-musicality, spontaneity, site-specificity and co-creation with musickin (human and more-than-human). Herbert's multi-speaker installations and compositions have been presented at MONA FOMA, Vivid Festival, ABC Radio and Liquid Architecture.
Song Dynasty Tea Ceremony is presented by professional tea ceremony artist Cathy Zhang, who will lead participants through a traditional tea experience, following the method used in the Song Dynasty, China (960-1279).
Zhang is the founder of Ms.Cattea tea company and Ms.Cattea Tea Bar in Potts Point, Sydney. She has a Bachelor's Degree in Tea Science from the University of Southern China Agriculture University and has been professionally 'brewing' in the tea industry since 2002.
The tea ceremony will take place within the exhibition Parlour Parlëur by the ArtHitects (Gary Carsley and Renjie Teoh). The artists have constructed a dynamic space for personal relationships and ritual, in a visually stunning site-specific architectural experience.
Food and drinks are available for purchase on-site at Cafe at Lewers.
This initiative is proudly supported by the NSW Government through the Culture Up Late Western Sydney program.
Simmer: INSIDE/OUTSIDE is on at Penrith Regional Gallery on Friday, November 3, at 7pm. Tickets: $15. Simmer: Song Dynasty Tea Ceremony is on the same day at 5pm and 7pm. Tickets: $40.
Simmer is on from November 3-February 23. Visit our website for the full program: https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/simmer/
