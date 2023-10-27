Blue Mountains Gazette
Music meets art this summer at Penrith Regional Gallery

Updated October 27 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 1:24pm
Penrith Regional Gallery is pleased to announce the launch of Simmer, an exciting new program that will captivate audiences with cutting-edge music and sound art performances, as well as workshops facilitated by guest artists.

