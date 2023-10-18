Warrimoo Tennis will mark its centenary with a community celebration on Saturday, October 21, at the Warrimoo tennis courts.
Sir Arthur Rickard, noted property developer and entrepreneur, opened his first land estate, "Warrimoo Estate", in 1918, advertising building blocks in perfect bushland settings, surrounding the new railway station and two-story general store.
In 1923 to further promote land sales in Warrimoo and wanting to create a healthy community lifestyle, he arranged for the construction of the first two tennis courts, as well as a swimming pool and walking tracks, all free to the residents of Warrimoo.
In a sketched advertisement in Arthur Rickard's promotional booklet "Rickard's Reality Review", he has two tennis players having a conversation, viz, "I just feel like tennis today" "So do I! The climate at Warrimoo is so wonderfully invigorating that one feels one could play on forever."
Tennis as a social activity flourished in Warrimoo with local players travelling to other parts of the state to compete. Tennis tournaments were often used as a means of fundraising for other activities in Warrimoo.
It was usual after tennis tournaments to be followed by card games parties and dancing. These were often held at Mrs Griffith's "Kookaburra Tea House".
It was also a common occurrence for players to travel from as far as Sydney to compete in the local tennis matches and then to attend the social events afterwards.
The original tennis courts were located on the northern side of the Great Western Highway opposite the present two-story shop but had to be relocated in 1982 to its present location at the end of Rickard Road due to the widening of the highway.
For anyone who has ever played tennis or is interested in playing tennis at Warrimoo please come along and join us on October 21 to help us celebrate the centenary.
At Warrimoo Tennis Courts, at the end of Rickard Road, beside the Warrimoo sports ovals.
Come dressed up in vintage tennis outfits or as your favourite tennis player. Watch and/or participate in the "Vintage Racquet Challenge". Prizes for the best dressed.
The tennis courts will be open all day and scheduled events from: 9am - Historical and photographic display. 3pm - bird sketch, mini tennis, face painting, pickle ball, cake stall and drinks. 5pm - Presentations, cake cutting and more tennis games. 6pm - BBQ and live jazz music from the "The Capped Cats".
For more information, please contact tenniswarrimoo@gmail.com.
P.S. - The organisers are looking for any historical photos, documents and memorabilia that may be useful for the historical display. Please contact Jeff or Carol Moonie at cjmoonie@internode.on.net or telephone 0414 536 459 if you would like to contribute.
