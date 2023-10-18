Leura locals and visiting shoppers had the surprise of their life when a giant Gruffalo turned up in Leura Mall.
With his terrible tusks and his terrible claws and his terrible teeth in his terrible jaws, the furry brown monster got plenty of stares at lunchtime on Monday October 17.
The Gruffalo is promoting the coming Blue Mountains Writers' Festival on the weekend. He will make another appearance for storytime at the Blue Mountains Library on Saturday October 21, in company with Mountains illustrator Charmaine Ledden-Lewis. The event - Finding the Gruffalo - is free and on from 9.45am to 10.45am at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre on Parke Street but bookings are essential.
The Gruffalo enjoyed a bit of sightseeing, checked out the chemist, local real estate prices, the ice cream and chocolate queue and the marvellous Megalong Books which sells the book by author Julia Donaldson that made him famous.
Megalong Books is selling childrens' book at the children's events at the festival. Click here to see the full writers' festival program. There's a wide range of childrens' and adult literary events on.
