The childhood home of Australia's cricket captain, where his parents, Peter and Maria, lived for nearly four decades, raising five children, has been sold.
The four-bedroom house, set on 1839 square metres of land at Mount Riverview, was famously the venue for many a backyard cricket match with Pat Cummins and his two brothers.
The cricketer recently posted on Instagram and Facebook a photo of the three playing, using a trampoline as the wicketkeeper.
He wrote: "As a kid I loved playing cricket with my two brothers in the backyard. We would mow a pitch, wet the grass for extra skid and have the trampoline as electric wickie."
The same shed is still there, featuring in one of the photographs in the Dukes Estate Agents listing for the house.
Peter Cummins said it was with "mixed emotions" that he was selling the house and moving to the northern beaches.
"In the 39 years we have lived at Mount Riverview, we have had a wonderful family life, bringing up five children in a beautiful location with great neighbours and a great community.
"We will miss the Mountains but our family will continue to return to the area regularly to catch up with our friends."
Peter and Maria Cummins were long-time stalwarts of the Lower Mountains community. It was Maria's 2010 conversation with a neighbour, Kim, who had a disability but longed to play netball, that led to her finding enough players for a junior all abilities team, called the Sunbirds, and a senior team called the Brolgas.
As the junior players grew up, the two teams were merged and Maria, a life member of St Finbar's Glenbrook Netball Club coached the Sunbirds until 2019. She died of cancer in March this year, aged just 60.
Agent Daniel Jennings, who also played backyard cricket with the Cummins' boys in his youth, said he had not used the family's connection in any advertising for the property but word had soon spread. He revealed sale was made official on Friday afternoon, October 20.
