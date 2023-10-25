Blue Mountains Gazette
'We know that people are struggling a lot': October is Mental Health Awareness month

TW
By Tom Walker
October 26 2023 - 7:30am
With bushfire season descending on the Mountains, the 10th anniversary of the 2013 fires, and long-term stressors like COVID to top it all off, mental health assistance could be exactly what many locals need.

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

