'We know that people are struggling a lot': October is Mental Health Awareness month

With bushfire season descending on the Mountains, the 10th anniversary of the 2013 fires, and long-term stressors like COVID to top it all off, mental health assistance could be exactly what many locals need.
Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network (NBMPHN) has reminded residents that there are many free services available in the region for all age groups, a timely announcement in honour of October being Mental Health Awareness Month.
CEO of Wentworth Healthcare (provider of NBMPHN), Ms Lizz Reay said: "Mental health issues, just like physical health issues, can affect anyone at any time.
"Yet, even though conversations about mental health and wellbeing are now more mainstream, there are still people who need support who continue to suffer alone."
Michelle Genders, a registered psychologist at Blue Mountains Clinic in Winmalee, said it's a stressful time for Mountains residents right now for a breadth of reasons.
"We know that people are struggling a lot with their mental health at the moment [with] the upcoming bushfire season," she said.
"There are people that had traumatic experiences in the past when there were big fires."
She said that even those who didn't have their property affected in past bushfires can still receive help for the general fear that it could happen.
"We're also finding that people are very stressed about the financial situation at the moment. A lot of people are finding it hard to make ends meet.
"And before that there's just been this accumulation of stress over the last few years. I found with the pandemic, for some people the first year was the worst, some people the second, and some people are just collapsing now because we're back to everything, [people] going back to work."
Ms Genders also encouraged proactive stress management, and said that anyone can learn coping skills
"A lot of people come when they're in a crisis... and they feel like they can't handle it anymore," she said.
"But there is value in... putting savings in your 'mental health bank', building up your resilience."
Within the Nepean Blue Mountains region, it is estimated that up to 17 per cent of the population are likely to experience a mental illness within a 12-month period.
In addition, 23 per cent of the population are expected to be at risk of a mental illness.
For more information about NBMPHN and its sevices, visit: nbmphn.com.au/Mental-Health-Month.
To learn more about Blue Mountains Clinic or to book, call 02 4754 1944.
