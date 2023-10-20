Blue Mountains Gazette
Katoomba has vigil for peace in the Middle East

BL
By B C Lewis
October 20 2023 - 6:00pm
As the world has watched on at the unfolding horror in the Middle East with an explosion recently at a Gaza hospital leaving hundreds dead, a small vigil for peace was held in Katoomba.

