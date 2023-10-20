As the world has watched on at the unfolding horror in the Middle East with an explosion recently at a Gaza hospital leaving hundreds dead, a small vigil for peace was held in Katoomba.
Tom Coley, the peacemaker activist, would have been "heartened" to see the vigil around his sculpture in Peace Park, said Blue Mountains Greens Councillor Brent Hoare, who attended, alongside Labor Cr Suzie van Opdorp and 40 others.
The event was organised by the Blue Mountains Peace Collective who met across the road from the Katoomba council chambers in the park on the evening of Wednesday October 18. They witnessed the lighting of a peace candle and heard a plea from local activists for the international community to step in and help the troubled region.
The crowd heard details about the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza where 16-year-old in Gaza will have witnessed six wars in their life.
Speakers included the Peace Collective's Bruce Cornwall and Kathy Herbert, as well as Quaker Rowe Morrow, and Rev Mark Hills and Rev Myung Hwa Park and others. Rev Mark Hills read the Judith Wright poem Weapon about the horrors of war and Rev Park lit the peace candle. Cr Suzie van Opdorp recounted the horror of witnessing violence as a teenager in Soweto, South Africa, and later saw the troubles of Northern Ireland - situations that had been "largely resolved through peace". But peace had eluded the Middle East and the international community needed to act, she said.
The crowd heard details about the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza - a 16-year-old in Gaza will have "witnessed six wars in his life", Ms Herbert said.
The Peace Collective issued a call for peace and justice and an immediate end to attacks, bombardment and military occupation and for immediate humanitarian aid and return of hostages.
"It's frightful," said Mr Cornwall. "The members of the Blue Mountains Peace Collective support the UN Secretary General's calls for an end to the vicious cycle of bloodshed, hatred and polarisation ... for peace ... for an end to attacks and bombardment, return of hostages and respect for humanitarian law... It hasn't been the approach of our leaders. It effectively approved new massacres and murder."
Blue Mountains Peace Collective was formed just under a month ago with 60 people turning up to its initial meeting and 20 now signed up as members.
The group's concern started with the decision to purchase AUKUS-class submarines. AUKUS is a trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Under the partnership, the US and the UK will assist Australia in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines. Ms Herbert said the decision "will leave three generations of Australians in debt" with a projected cost of up to $368 billion for the submarine program.
The group held moments of silence for the Middle East and also for Australia's First Nations people, following the defeat in the recent referendum to acknowledge an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
