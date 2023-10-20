Speakers included the Peace Collective's Bruce Cornwall and Kathy Herbert, as well as Quaker Rowe Morrow, and Rev Mark Hills and Rev Myung Hwa Park and others. Rev Mark Hills read the Judith Wright poem Weapon about the horrors of war and Rev Park lit the peace candle. Cr Suzie van Opdorp recounted the horror of witnessing violence as a teenager in Soweto, South Africa, and later saw the troubles of Northern Ireland - situations that had been "largely resolved through peace". But peace had eluded the Middle East and the international community needed to act, she said.