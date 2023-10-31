With the buzz of Halloween still around, local author Antony Mann is launching his new children's book in style with ghost stories and marshmallows around a crackling fire.
The Lost Ghosts of Lawson follows Lewin Fowler, an 11-year-old boy sent from the beaches of Sydney to a small town in the Blue Mountains.
While he feels like his life is over at first, he soon finds the ghosts of Lawson are appearing to him, and he dives into solving a decades-old murder case.
The book is a true homegrown effort, with a cover illustrated by local graphic artist Josh Pratt.
Readers will recognise familiar "haunts" such as Dante's Glen, the old San Jose Avenue tower, and Lawson's new bookshop RoseyRavelston - which will also be the launch site for the book on November 4.
"I think RoseyRavelston is the perfect place to launch the book," said Mr Mann.
"Now that Zac and Catherine [owners] are sharing the space with Lyttleton Stores the place is even more of a community hub, and the garden out back is ideal for an event like this."
The Lost Ghosts of Lawson is published by Lawson-based Loose Parts Press, who have also sponsored a ghost story competition for children in the lead-up to the launch.
The winners will receive a RoseyRavelston voucher, a signed copy of The Lost Ghosts of Lawson and will have the opportunity to read their stories at the launch event.
There will also be music, marshmallow roasting (pending fire restrictions), and Mr Mann will read an excerpt from the novel.
The Lost Ghosts of Lawson is available to pre-order. Learn more at https://looseparts.com.au/.
The launch night and ghost story reading will be held on November 4, 6.30pm. Pictured are Sharon Baldwin, publisher with Loose Parts Press, and Antony Mann.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.