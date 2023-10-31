Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

The Lost Ghosts of Lawson: new children's book to launch with ghost story competition

October 31 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the buzz of Halloween still around, local author Antony Mann is launching his new children's book in style with ghost stories and marshmallows around a crackling fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.