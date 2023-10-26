Chapters and Leaves book-and-tea shop up for national and local awards

Chapters and Leaves has firmly taken up roots and spread its branches since Lisa Duck and Carissa Chapman took ownership of the business in June.
Today, a mere five months in, the pair's book shop and tea house is a finalist in the 2023 Australian Ladies in Business Initiative (ALIBI) Awards.
The shop is up for the Community Leader Award thanks to locally-minded initiatives ranging from inexpensive school holiday programs, to hosting groups and just providing somewhere for people of all ages to read and connect.
Similarly, the nomination for The Phoenix Award is due to Ms Duck and Ms Chapman "rising from the ashes" to create something "magical and inclusive for all".
Fans took to the web to express their joy at seeing the pair nominated in the Australia-wide awards.
"What a massive asset you have become to the community! Thank you so much for going the extra mile for families with little kids," said Sharon Breen on Facebook.
"You have created an inclusive, welcoming and lovely warm environment to be in," added Cassy Bemmer on Facebook.
To date, Chapters and Leaves has raised $1,000 for the Biggest Morning Tea in June, created spaces for several monthly group meetings, gave Year 12 students a Monday night study zone, ran NAIDOC celebrations, and much more.
The shop was also the launch site for local author Christan Ravello's new children's book this year.
Looking ahead, the business will be holding a free Halloween Scavenger Hunt, a cross-generational pen pal group, letters to Santa with responses, and more.
In its second year, the ALIBI Awards are continuing to celebrate more Australian Ladies in Business than ever before. Following a successful inaugural event, this year's nominations have surged by 45 per cent, drawing entries from all corners of Australia.
"These awards are here to support these outstanding women and let them know that we see them, they're not alone, and they're doing an incredible job", said Kylie King, founder of the ALIBI.
"It's been a tough few years and many businesses didn't survive. We want to reassure our community members that we will continue to be here to support them and celebrate their perseverance and resilience along the way."
Alongside Chapter and Leaves sit other incredible female-owned Australian businesses. To view the full list of finalists and for more information about the awards, visit www.alibiawards.com.au.
Chapters and Leaves is at 7/7-9 St Georges Cres, Faulconbridge and open five days a week, typically from morning until mid-to-late afternoon. Go to: https://www.chaptersandleaves.com.au/.
