Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Chapters and Leaves book-and-tea shop up for national and local awards

Updated October 27 2023 - 8:26am, first published October 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Chapters and Leaves has firmly taken up roots and spread its branches since Lisa Duck and Carissa Chapman took ownership of the business in June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.