When Matt Pengilly moved to Springwood from Dural in March 2022, it was more than a change of scenery.
The cafe owner describes the change as a "clean slate" - he had just come out of rehab, had recently become a new father, and was about to start a new casual job in hospitality after a 15-year sales career.
"I essentially came out of rehab with a complete new slate and new start," he said of the move to the Blue Mountains with his wife Beth.
His casual job at The Baker's Burger in Springwood quickly turned into a management role before he decided to buy the business in March, rebranding it as The Bowerburg this October.
It turned out life in Springwood was just the tonic he needed.
"We really liked the community vibe we got out of Springwood... I had an instant 'at home' feel when I moved to Springwood," he said.
Mr Pengilly also found he adapted to the routine of working in a cafe just as easily.
"I'm a drummer of 30 years. When I'm behind a kit I get in that flow state where everything is dissipating around you and you're really in the moment. I found the work in hospitality had the same feel that music has."
Mr Pengilly has made some tweaks to the already successful formula of the Macquarie Road business. While The Bowerburg menu is very similar to The Baker's Burger, it now features brioche buns by Urban Bakery and more vegan/vegetarian options. There is a children's menu and a range of biscuits and brownies from Valley Heights business, Bob's Biscuits.
The Bowerburg uses Allpress coffee and its range of ice cream and gelato from Sydney-based company, Serendipity Ice Cream, should go down a treat as the weather heats up.
But Mr Pengilly sees the eatery as a social point for the community just as much as somewhere to enjoy a delicious hamburger or coffee.
"The venue here is about welcoming people from any demographic and background. I'm here to do what I can to make it a nice, pleasant atmosphere but to also help people out as well [from my own experience]," he said.
"I'm pretty open and transparent about the fact I had some drug and alcohol issues... I was struggling to say goodbye to what my lifestyle was for quite a period of time, and adapting to being a new dad."
He said The Bowerburg's customers have embraced this approach.
"Certainly most of the people I've mentioned it to have been really positive in their feedback and almost proud of me, even though they don't know me," he said.
The Bowerburg is open Mondays from 7am-5pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays from 7am-8pm, and Sundays from 8am-7pm. Deliveries via Uber Eats or order ahead using Hey You.
