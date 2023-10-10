Blue Mountains Local Business Awards is the night of nights Advertising Feature

Tickets for this year's night of nights for Blue Mountain's businesses are selling fast.

The Blue Mountains Local Business Awards presentation will be held at Fairmont Resort Blue Mountains on Wednesday, November 15.

Awards founder and Precedent Productions Managing Director Steve Loe said the presentation evening was a chance for local businesses to come together to celebrate each other's achievements and discover the winners of each category.

"But best of all it's a fun night out," he said.

"Business people and their staff work hard, so this is a rare opportunity for them to take time out to enjoy each other as friends.

"The meals are always fabulous thanks to our event venue and awards venue Fairmont Resort Blue Mountains," Mr Loe said

"This year we have a spectacular event planned, with Paul Hancock back again as the master of ceremonies with entertainment including the Matthew Manahan, Liliana Franco, Cooper Turnbull, Emma-Lee Green, and Bridget Patterson who are sure to have the audience's toes tapping when they take the stage."

"Of course, the highlight of the evening is the presentation of the award winners in each category," he said,

"What I love to see is the support that everyone in the room gives to the finalists and the huge cheer for the winners.

"It's also fabulous to see how everyone takes the trouble to dress in their best, which shows how important this event is to them.

"It truly is a glittering occasion."

"There is always nervous anticipation in the lead-up to each category winner being announced. The overall energy in the room is excitement and positivity as each winner takes the stage and gives their acceptance speech."

2022 was a sell-out event with 350 guests in attendance.

Tickets are strictly limited, and available at www.thebusinessawards.com.au, or by calling Precedent Productions on 8363 3333.

"The Local Business Awards program provides recognition to businesses within the community that would often go overlooked," Mr Loe said.

This annual celebration brings businesses, local dignitaries, and awards partners together to network and listen to the stories of hardship, success, and triumph over the last year.



"The Blue Mountains Local Business Awards is made possible only through the generous support and encouragement of our major partners, Blue Mountains City Council and NOVA Employment and support partners, White Key Marketing and Cornerstone." Mr Loe said.