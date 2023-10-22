Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Hoppy ending for swamp wallaby

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated October 24 2023 - 8:06am, first published October 23 2023 - 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a lucky escape for a swamp wallaby recently that got his head stuck in a fence at Echo Point.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.