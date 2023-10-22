Hoppy ending for swamp wallaby

There was a lucky escape for a swamp wallaby recently that got his head stuck in a fence at Echo Point.
Firefighters sprang into action on Sunday October 15 to save the wallaby stuck in the fence, close to the escarpment's edge with a 450-metre drop into the Jamison Valley.
Katoomba firefighters had to cut the fence bars with the jaws of life tool to release the marsupial. Station 343 Katoomba and WIRES said it was a "hoppy ending".
Volunteers of the NSW SES Blue Mountains Unit conducted revision training this month on rescue techniques in storm operations. The scenario was a vehicle that had crashed into a building. The team had to work together to remove the car while ensuring the building was secure. The techniques practised "are used in a number of storm and flood incidents that our unit attends to every year," a spokesperson said.
On October 5, Blue Mountains Police with the help of a Specialist Tactical Team allegedly uncovered an elaborate hydroponic drug operation from inside a residential home in Lawson. Several hundred cannabis plants were discovered, along with a large amount of loose cannabis leaf. Police also identified an illegal electricity bypass. Investigations are ongoing.
On October 13, police were called to Bunnings Valley Heights, after a 35 year old Warwick Farm woman allegedly stole more than $500 in goods.
The Lithgow Halloween Festival is on Saturday October 28 from 4pm to 9pm. The event takes place near the main CBD and there will be an increase in traffic on local and state roads. Temporary traffic management signage will be on Chifley Road advising motorists of changed conditions.
