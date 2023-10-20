The iconic Zig Zag Railway will celebrate its 154th birthday in style with a grand reopening event October 21 to mark the engineering achievements and heritage of the railway.
Acting Chief Executive Daniel Zolfel said the event was an opportunity to celebrate the railway's reopening and pay homage to the railway line's history.
"The community event will see six train rides operating, taking passengers from Clarence Station to Top Points and return, traversing about five-and-a-half kilometres of track through picturesque tunnels and viaducts with market stalls, entertainment and steam engine displays," he said,
When Zig Zag opened in 1869 it was lauded as the greatest civil engineering work in Australia.
"On 18th October, 1869 the first official train ran across the Zig Zag to Bowenfels and sight-seeing parties came from all over to witness it and yet it remains as one of the major engineering achievements of the railway era," Mr Zolfel said.
On the day there will be six taster (45 minute) train rides on two Zig Zag locomotives, Steam Locomotive 218A and Diesel Hydraulic Locomotive 1004, hauling the train in a Top and Tail arrangement to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy this historic event. There will also be free shuttle buses from Lithgow.
"We've been overwhelmed at the outpouring of support since we opened in May, with every weekend fully booked until almost the end of the year. We hope that by offering these additional services on this special day, it will allow more people to get a taste of Zig Zag after all these years," Mr Zolfel said.
Passengers will be traveling almost along the same route as the original railway in 1869, with a giant "Z" shaped track carved into the side of the Mountain.
The railway was severely damaged by the State Mine Fire, in October 2013. They lost a diesel rail motor, 10 passenger carriages, four accommodation carriages and signal operating equipment. Restoration of vehicles and infrastructure was further set back by the devastating Gospers Mountain bushfire in 2019, with the main office with decades of records, the locomotive workshop and an estimated 3500 sleepers, reduced to ashes.
Chairman, Lee Burton said had it not been for the tireless efforts of volunteers and paid staff as well as community support and government funding, the iconic railway would not have made it back to operation.
Tickets to ride on the October 21 train event are $27.50. There will be market stalls, steam displays and free live music. Go to tinyurl.com/yyzud8j8 to find out more.
