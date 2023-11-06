Raelene Allen is "done".
After running specialty clothing shop, Ravir, in Blackheath for more than 16 years, she's hoping to find a buyer for the business.
The shop, in the old post office on the corner of Govetts Leap Road and Wentworth Street, sells only clothes and accessories made from natural fibres - bamboo, hemp, linen, cotton, organic cotton, merino and possum.
Ah, possum, the shop's best seller, according to sales assistant, Margie Broome. People come from all over the buy the possum mittens, gloves, beanies and scarves, mostly from New Zealand.
But it takes a lot of effort to run such a business.
"There's always work to do," said Ms Allen. "Buying, unpacking, pricing, steaming [all clothes are steamed before being displayed to get rid of creases]."
Then there's rearranging the presentations in each season.
"I'm 73 and I'm ready to retire... I'm done," said the shop's owner.
Her customers - she has an online mailing list of more than 4,000 - are protesting.
"They don't want me to go, they don't want the shop to go. They want me to stay but I can't keep going."
Ms Allen said Ravir wasn't like an ordinary shop.
"The beautiful natural fabrics - that made it much easier to advertise what we do. It was unique."
And Ms Broome said many Sydneysiders make regular trips to town, saying it was the only place they could find really warm clothing to buy.
She said it had an "old-fashioned" feel with an emphasis on customer service. If someone wants something that is out of stock, Ms Allen will order it in specially.
But the end is in sight, unless a buyer emerges. Anyone interested can contact Raelene Allen on 4787 5045 or shop@ravir.com.au.
