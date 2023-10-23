Blackheath Rhododendron Festival is back as big as ever, with a full day of celebration planned for Saturday, November 4.
After a pandemic-induced pause, the ever-popular parade returns to Wentworth Street, marching from the public school in Leichhardt Street down to Hat Hill Road from 11.30am.
"This year, the parade is back on the street," said festival committee president, Elizabeth Giddey.
"There's an arts and craft show for children, a free shuttle bus from the station to the Campbell Rhododendron Gardens for gnome conventions and tea rooms, the roof bolting, wood chopping and coal shovelling and a huge market with entertainment and food stalls next to the community hall."
The festival princess will be crowned there at 9.15am, followed by hours of music from singers, pipe bands and ukuleles, as well as dancing.
Early birds can check into the poets' breakfast at the church hall in Wentworth Street and the brave (and/or foolhardy) can take a dip in the pool, which opens for the season that day.
Elsewhere, there will be the combined churches festival of flowers at St Aidan's Anglican Church on Hat Hill Road, an afternoon of jazz at the New Ivanhoe Hotel and the funky floral freakout at Zoe's on Govetts Leap Road.
The committee is encouraging everyone to dress up with a spirit of celebration - the theme is 'Looking Fabulous'.
Associated events include the Jack Burrows Rhododendron Golf Classic (Saturday, October 28), free BANC pizza night in the church hall on Wentworth Street (Friday, November 3, 5-7pm), an historic tour of Blackheath Cemetery (Sunday November 5, 11am-noon) and the 18th Blackheath Jazz Festival at the New Ivanhoe (Friday, November 24-Sunday, November 26).
The festival was first held in 1953, making this its 70th anniversary year.
It's a traditional celebration of Blackheath and the surrounding communities of Megalong Valley and Mount Victoria.
Many residents have worked hard over the years to raise funds for different projects, including building and furnishing Phillips Hall, improvements to the pool and Soldiers Memorial Park, street plantings and many other community projects.
"The festival is deeply grateful for the many decades of generosity and support by the local business, volunteers and other members of the community," said Ms Giddey. "Without their generosity the festival would not have been possible for so long."
She added the hard-working committee was always happy to welcome new volunteers who would be willing to offer their time, expertise and creativity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.