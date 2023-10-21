Zig Zag residents return to historic railway after 75 years

A brother and sister who once lived in Zig Zag are set to make an emotional return to the train line that has now been reimagined as a tourist attraction.
Barry Hazelgrove, 86, and his sister Wendy, 80, used to travel to school on the train back in the mid-1940s.
There were three houses and a signal box, where their father worked as a signalman.
Barry and his brother caught the train to school but the so-called station was only a stack of sleepers. To return home they had to walk home along the "up" train line. Often it would be raining, snowing and dark. They had to sit on the water pipe on the side of the line and wait till the train passed. They were told not to go on the down line as the trains were quieter and travelled a lot faster and it was dangerous.
The Sydney-bound train would stop at the points (in front of the houses) and the lead engine would U-couple and move to the siding while the main engine was filling up with water. The train then would continue on. As the train passed the signal box, the push up engine would drop off and move to the siding and join up with the lead engine and return to Lithgow.
Barry used to do running training with the Lithgow Flash, Marjorie Jackson, who went on to win double gold in the 100m and 200m at the 1952 Helsinki Olympic Games.
Wendy's memories include going to school at Oakey park with a well-known local girl called Jennifer Crema who was born with no arms, so she use to write with her feet.
The Zig Zag Railway was used to transport people and produce from the western plains of New South Wales to and from Sydney from 1869 to 1910 when it was closed for a ten-tunnels deviation.
Fast forward 75 years and the Zig Zag Railway has been rebuilt with a restored steam hauled passenger service as a tourist attraction.
Barry and Wendy will visit the railway for the grand reopening on the weekend of October 21-22 along with their 92-year-old aunt Gloria who used to visit them at their home in the 1940s.
The houses are gone but the memories remain as vivid as ever for the siblings.
In fact, Barry remembers leaving his mark as a kid - carving his initials on the top of the tunnel.
He'll be swinging by to see if it's still there.
