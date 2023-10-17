Voice to Parliament response from Blue Mountains City Council

Blue Mountains City Council supported the recognition of First Nations people in the Australian Constitution with an enshrined Voice to Parliament and is disappointed by the referendum result.
"While it is clear that the people who live in the City of Blue Mountains have voted Yes via a majority, the nation has not," Mayor, Cr Mark Greenhill said.
"Our decision to support a Yes vote is one I don't regret.
"The vote shows most of the people who live in the Blue Mountains agreed with us. However, the people of Australia have spoken. They have done so democratically, and the decision is clear.
"Council would like to reaffirm its full support for local First Nations peoples and regardless of voting choice, encourage the Blue Mountains community to demonstrate ongoing care and support in our conversations and interactions."
Council recognises that many within the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community have been impacted negatively in the lead up to, and in the act of voting, for the referendum.
"I want to acknowledge the pain some feel. Particularly many in our First Nations communities," Mayor Greenhill said.
"It is now for us all to come together and find a new path. Through truth-telling. Through compassion and understanding. Through love.
"All of us need to be united, as Australians, in the journey ahead.
"Racist comments are completely unacceptable. Everyone deserves equality, respect and dignity."
Council has reaffirmed its commitments to local First Nations peoples as outlined in the Statement of Recognition and Comittment, that was endorsed in May 2021. Read the Statement at bmcc.nsw.gov.au/statement-of-recognition-and-commitment.
"Council intends to build on its relationship with the First Nations community helping to strengthen the voice of the Aboriginal people and their values," Mayor Greenhill said.
"Even though the Voice to Parliament Referendum did not gain absolute support across the nation, this Council will walk with and listen to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in our community."
Visit the Australian Electoral Commission's website for information about referendum results.
