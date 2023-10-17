Blue Mountains Gazette
Voice to Parliament response from Blue Mountains City Council

Updated October 23 2023 - 10:07am, first published October 18 2023 - 10:01am
Blue Mountains City Council supported the recognition of First Nations people in the Australian Constitution with an enshrined Voice to Parliament and is disappointed by the referendum result.

