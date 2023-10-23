Grab your bedazzler and your dancing shoes and sashay down to Springwood's Blue Mountains Theatre because you don't want to miss Strictly Ballroom The Musical.
Blue Mountains Musical Society has pulled out all the stops (and ALL the glitter) to present this simply fabulous adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's much-loved movie - and it delivers in spandex-covered spades.
This energetic production has humour, heart and a whole lot of hairspray as the talented ensemble embrace the world of competition ballroom dancing in the 1980s.
The costume team have outdone themselves with this one, creating an array of brilliantly coloured, sequin-covered dance outfits which dazzle the audience and allow the cast to embrace this wonderful, over-the-top world.
For those who don't know the story, it's pretty simple.
Scott Hastings (Tyler Moody) has been dancing since he was six, driven to succeed by his ambitious mother Shirley (Elizabeth Magner) whose own dreams of winning the Pan Pacific Grand Prix were dashed many years before.
When Scott starts to improvise his own steps at the regional competition (definitely not strictly ballroom) he is disqualified and dumped by his long-time dance partner Liz (Hayley Cascalini) and drama ensues.
Into this scenario steps Fran (Megan Potter) a shy girl who has always stayed in the background but has her own ideas about choreography.
What follows is a melodrama-filled delight as the couple find their feet - and each other - while taking on the conventions of a world entrenched in rules and regulations.
As we have come to expect from the Blue Mountains Musical Society, every cast member gives their all to their performance.
Tyler Moody and Megan Potter are wonderful as the leads, bringing a lovely warmth - and plenty of humour to their roles.
Elizabeth Magner oozes stage mum as she tries to control everyone, including her brow-beaten husband (a charming turn by Matthew Barry) only to discover that the love, family and forgiveness is always just a dance number away.
Props also to Jessica Lovelace as Barry Fife, Ri Dixon as JJ Silvers, Alanna Carter as Tina Sparkle and Irene Toro as Abuela.
If you love ballroom dancing - or even if you don't - then this one is for you. The cast have obviously put many hours of rehearsal into getting it all right and the result is just delightful.
Because when "Love is in the Air" then you know everything is going to be fine.
Strictly Ballroom The Musical is playing at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood until Sunday, November 5. To book tickets go to www.bmms.org.au or call 4723 5050.
