Students at St Finbar's Primary School in Glenbrook were able to try their hand at being an award-winning artist, with a 'Young Archie' competition judged by 2022 Archibald winner Blak Douglas.
An Indigenous artist and musician, Blak Douglas was deeply moved by the cultural connections and understanding from the students on his arrival on October 13.
"It was a real tear-jerker to be greeted in Dharug language," he said.
"That very rarely happens in schools but when schools are putting the effort into localising their cultural knowledge, then that's a very special thing and immensely heart-warming."
Douglas gave a musical performance, showcasing the 'ins and outs' of the Didgeridoo and taught students the cultural origins and significance of the iconic instrument.
Blak Douglas, a Dunghutti man, was joined by friend and Gomeroi man Mitch Chatfield, a well-respected Blue Mountains dancer who brought the stories to life as Blak played various Indigenous instruments.
"We are so fortunate to have Blak Douglas perform for us, as it underlines and exemplifies the important connection that we have with our Aboriginal friends in the Blue Mountains," said Robyn Clarke, St Finbar's Primary School principal.
For Douglas, the visit was particularly special because he grew up in Penrith, exploring the national park and Lower Mountains.
Bringing his 'Didge You Know?' performative workshop to St Finbar's felt like a homecoming of sorts, allowing him to share his culture and background with the school community.
"The students were fantastic and are obviously receptive to learning about First Nations culture.
"It was such a beautiful celebratory thing to observe. I remember the days when some schools shied away from learning about Aboriginal culture and today lots of schools like St Finbar's are emphatic about the possibility of learning more."
Despite this being his first visit to St Finbar's, Douglas, also known as Uncle Adam, has a special connection through his god-daughter Tilly Malaure.
The Year 2 student was incredibly proud to introduce her godfather, and to help him judge the art competition afterwards.
"When Miss Terweeme asked me to introduce my godfather, I knew I had to do it," said Tilly.
"I wanted to tell my school that he won the Archibald Prize and that he illustrates amazing books. I was very happy to help Uncle Adam judge our school's Young Archie competition."
Douglas won the 2022 Archibald Prize for his 'Moby Dickens' painting - a portrait of Wiradjuri artist Karla Dickens that depicts the disastrous floods in northern NSW in early 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.