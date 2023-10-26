Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Blak Douglas, 2022 Archibald winner, visits St Finbar's Primary and judges Young Archie competition

October 26 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students at St Finbar's Primary School in Glenbrook were able to try their hand at being an award-winning artist, with a 'Young Archie' competition judged by 2022 Archibald winner Blak Douglas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.