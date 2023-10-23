Local Blue Mountains performer Porcelain Doll has just returned from touring her show across the UK and from performing at Berlin burlesque festival and is bringing some of her UK touring crew and some extra special guests (including local Penrith and Katoomba Stone Cold Fox burlesque performers) to the Wentworth Falls Arts Theatre for one night only for a night of burlesque celebrating the weird, the unusual and all the best parts of spooky season for Burlesk of the Bizarre's Creepshow Cabaret!