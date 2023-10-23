Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Creepy night to celebrate Halloween

Updated October 25 2023 - 10:58am, first published October 23 2023 - 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Star studded cast including a massive four interstate guests and 14 acts is headed to Wentworth Falls Arts Theatre on October 28 to celebrate all things Halloween!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.