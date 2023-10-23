Star studded cast including a massive four interstate guests and 14 acts is headed to Wentworth Falls Arts Theatre on October 28 to celebrate all things Halloween!
Local Blue Mountains performer Porcelain Doll has just returned from touring her show across the UK and from performing at Berlin burlesque festival and is bringing some of her UK touring crew and some extra special guests (including local Penrith and Katoomba Stone Cold Fox burlesque performers) to the Wentworth Falls Arts Theatre for one night only for a night of burlesque celebrating the weird, the unusual and all the best parts of spooky season for Burlesk of the Bizarre's Creepshow Cabaret!
This amazing cast includes Porcelain Doll, Rosie Roulette (Melbourne), Rassputin (Melbourne), Mx Lucy Furr (Melbourne), Trixie Bombshell (Canberra), Lady Hart (Sydney), Cryptic Kitty (Katoomba), Sassy Sapphire (Sydney), Emmeline Spankurts (Sydney), Ana Seethe (The Hawkesbury), Magenta Mist (The Hawkesbury), Auroarra Purr (The Blue Mountains), Stone Cold Fox Penrith and Stone Cold Fox Katoomba!
This show includes tributes to vintage horror, dressing up and having fun and celebrating art and all bodies! Get your tickets on eventbrite.
