As part of its Women Out West series, Penrith Performing & Visual Arts presents Women Writers of the Stage and Page, at The Joan on Thursday, November 16, with another stunning panel facilitated by Lisa Finn Powell.
Panelists
Felicity Castagna has published four novels for adults and young adults including her most recent book, Girls In Boys' Cars which won the Victorian and Queensland Premier's Literary Awards, was adapted for stage and screen and is currently running at Riverside National Theatre of Parramatta. Her novel, No More Boats was a finalist in the 2018 Miles Franklin Literary Awards and her novel The Incredible Here and Now received The Prime Minister's Award and The IBBY. She has also produced work for The Sydney Opera House, The Sydney Festival, The National Theatre of Parramatta and been published in Sydney Review of Books, Electric Literature, LitHub and ABC radio and television. She is a lecturer in Creative Writing at Western Sydney University.
Dr Tegan Bennett Daylight is a Blue Mountains based writer, teacher, critic and author of three novels: Bombora, What Falls Away and Safety, and several books for children and teenagers. Six Bedrooms, was shortlisted for the ALS Gold Medal, the Steele Rudd Award and the 2016 Stella Prize. Her book of essays The Details, was short-listed for the Prime Minister's Award for Non-Fiction. Her 2023 YA novel Royals tells the story of six teenagers trapped in a parallel universe - Westfield in Penrith! She is a lecturer in English and Creative Writing at Western Sydney University.
Maeve Marsden is a Blue Mountains based writer, performer, producer, director and curator for Queerstories, a national storytelling project that has brought more than 300 LGBTQI+ writers to the stage events around the country and shared on an award-winning podcast. She wrote Blessed Union, which recently premiered at Belvoir, and directed the Australian premiere of rock musical, Lizzie, for Hayes Theatre Co and Sydney Festival, for which she was nominated for a Sydney Theatre Award for Best Direction of a musical. Maeve is also the Creative Producer at Varuna, The National Writers' House, in Katoomba.
Leanne Tobin lives and works on the land of her Dharug Ancestors, the traditional custodians of the Greater Sydney region. She is an award-winning multidisciplinary artist, illustrator, educator and playwright of Irish, English and Aboriginal heritage descending from the Buruburong and Wumali clans of the Dharug people. She won the 2011 Parliament of NSW Aboriginal Art Prize for her artwork Defending Country. She was shortlisted for a Children's Book Council of Australia Award for New Illustrator in the children's picture book The Lost Girl. Her plays include The Song Sings On and Bulungaya - A Story of Belonging (2023).
The presenter, Lisa Finn Powell, is a writer, TEDx speaker, performer and author of The Thin Time (2018) and upcoming Accidental Expat, and Relationships Manager, Penrith Performing & Visual Arts.
Women Out West - Women Writers of the Stage and Page is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Thursday 16 November, 6:30pm - 8pm. Tickets: $10 https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/women-writers-of-the-stage-and-page/
