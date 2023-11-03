Blue Mountains Gazette
Women writers of the stage and page

By Jennie Curtin
Updated November 3 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:26am
As part of its Women Out West series, Penrith Performing & Visual Arts presents Women Writers of the Stage and Page, at The Joan on Thursday, November 16, with another stunning panel facilitated by Lisa Finn Powell.

