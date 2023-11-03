Felicity Castagna has published four novels for adults and young adults including her most recent book, Girls In Boys' Cars which won the Victorian and Queensland Premier's Literary Awards, was adapted for stage and screen and is currently running at Riverside National Theatre of Parramatta. Her novel, No More Boats was a finalist in the 2018 Miles Franklin Literary Awards and her novel The Incredible Here and Now received The Prime Minister's Award and The IBBY. She has also produced work for The Sydney Opera House, The Sydney Festival, The National Theatre of Parramatta and been published in Sydney Review of Books, Electric Literature, LitHub and ABC radio and television. She is a lecturer in Creative Writing at Western Sydney University.