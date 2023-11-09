A former retreat centre at Mt Victoria has won an award at the national landscape architecture awards.
Vanam, on the Darling Causeway, was one of four entries awarded citations for climate positive design, a new category introduced this year to the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects awards to encourage and emphasise the importance of working with the environment.
Vanam used to be a small residential cottage until it burnt down in the 2013 fires.
The owners started to discuss rebuilding with Sydney-based landscape architect Tanya Wood, wanting to create a residential and yoga and counselling community space.
For nine years, Ms Wood worked pro bono on the project.
"The clients were part of the local community back in Sydney where I live and after hearing about the devastation on the site from them and watching the catastrophic fires on the news, the clients and I started the conversation around rebuilding.
"I firmly believe as a landscape architect we must, as a profession, contribute back to the community. It is only in this manner do we progress as a community and some of my greatest professional lessons have come from contribution/pro bono/volunteering."
Ms Wood worked for free for some years on the Afghanistan War Memorial project in Brisbane. The memorial later won two awards in the AILA Queensland awards in 2022.
At Vanam, Ms Wood ensured the retreat is 100 per cent off grid, self-sustaining, with all water captured and recycled on site and all power solar.
"It is the design of the recycled water on site which led to both property and life protected from two additional bushfire events due to the sprinkler system," she said.
The site also includes a natural pool, food production, permeable surfaces and site-salvaged materials.
The award citation read, in part: "The regenerative Vanam project is a climate-positive design response to the 2013 Blue Mountains bushfires.
"It deftly manages fire risk by removing canopy vegetation close to the building while protecting areas of endemic revegetation. The remaining (deliberately left) 40 acres of existing vegetation form part of the site's unique and stoic landscape character."
Ms Wood said: "Landscape architects have a specialised suite of skills, needed now more than ever as we face the impacts of climate change. The time I spent on Vanam is nothing in comparison to what this powerful landscape taught me. It is, simply, the right thing to do, to share our knowledge and support our community, particularly in the events of emergency and education.
"We must move now, as a community, as a profession, towards simpler, long term landscape planning. By this I mean, sustainable. Vanam embodies this."
Vanam's owners have since sold the site, which is now being used as a private residence.
