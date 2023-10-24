Celebrating 25 years of a sustainable Blue Mountains

The city of Blue Mountains is celebrating 25 years of Working Towards a More Sustainable Blue Mountains.
At the heart of "sustainable Blue Mountains" is ensuring the Blue Mountains has a healthy community, local economy and natural environment all supporting our unique position as a city within a World Heritage environment.
Council is asking residents to tell them what they think the key achievements have been over the past 25 years and what the key priorities are to help shape the future vision for the city to 2050.
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill said: "Reflecting on what we have achieved and planning for our future are some of the most important things we can do. Good decisions are best made when we learn from the past and have a strong community endorsed vision of what we want to achieve."
There have been many positive milestones in our community in the past 25 years - from the listing of the Greater Blue Mountains as a World Heritage Area to the environmental management focus and the many upgrades to specific infrastructure including the opening of world-class cultural facilities in Katoomba and Springwood.
But of course, there has also been many challenges for our community, including fires, floods and storms.
The campaign to develop the new long term community vision asks residents to identify what they believe are the greatest achievements in the Blue Mountains over the past 25 years and their priorities for the future - socially, economically and environmentally.
CEO Dr Rosemary Dillon said: "Nearly 25 years ago, our community came together and developed a national award-winning Community Vision and Map for Action for a More Sustainable Blue Mountains 2000-2025 that has been successfully implemented over time and has resulted in many major achievements.
"This vision still guides the council's planning and decision making in the City of Blue Mountains. It has formed the basis of our Blue Mountains Community Strategic Plan - the highest-level long-term plan for the city," she said.
Residents can participate online or by visiting Blue Mountains Leisure Centres and Blue Mountains Libraries before Tuesday, December 5.
The campaign includes a survey, an online 'tell us your story' activity, and a photography competition with participants going into a prize draw.
For further information visit: yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/bluemountains2050
