Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Celebrating 25 years of a sustainable Blue Mountains

October 25 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blue Mountains resident, Adam Stephens shares his vision for the city at the pop-up stand located at Katoomba Sports & Aquatic Centre. Picture supplied
Blue Mountains resident, Adam Stephens shares his vision for the city at the pop-up stand located at Katoomba Sports & Aquatic Centre. Picture supplied

The city of Blue Mountains is celebrating 25 years of Working Towards a More Sustainable Blue Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.