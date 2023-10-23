Fifteen firefighting crews have worked hard to battle a major grass fire in Penrith, near Nepean Rugby Park.
To assist the operation, a helicopter was also used to waterbomb the fire, over 30 hectares of bushland.
Just after midday on October 23, 15 crews from Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service were called to the blaze at Hickeys Lane in Penrith, a remote location surrounded by an industrial complex.
Firefighters immediately started work on containing the fire, which was rapidly moving in a northerly direction.
Thick plumes of smoke from the fire also caused major visibility issues for motorists in the area.
The fire was eventually contained several hours later with workers from the nearby industrial complex not required to evacuate their buildings. No injuries have been reported.
The fire will continue to be observed over the course of the evening to make sure that it does not reignite.
Fire and Rescue NSW said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
