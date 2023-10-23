Blue Mountains Gazette
Major grass fire in Penrith industrial area

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 23 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 4:12pm
Thick plumes of smoke have blanketed Penrith as a major grass fire took hold. October 23. Picture FRNSW
Fifteen firefighting crews have worked hard to battle a major grass fire in Penrith, near Nepean Rugby Park.

Local News

