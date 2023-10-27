Winmalee mother of four Kerrie Killeen is proof that it's never too late to change your life.
After working in retail from age 16, and then also taking a 12-year break to raise her children, the 43-year-old is now on track to fulfil her lifelong goal of becoming a primary school teacher.
She's part of a university program to fast track school teachers' aids, while filling the teacher shortage. The NSW Government estimates there are 10,000 lessons a day without a teacher and they need 3000 more casual teachers.
Mrs Killeen completed practical hours for her TAFE Certificate 4 in Education Support at Winmalee Public School in 2022. She started the Charles Sturt University's Collaborative Teacher's Aide Pathway program in 2022, which credits teachers' aids and reduces a four year full-time course by at least a year.
The course is filling a gap - upskilling teachers' aides, Aboriginal education officers, and other classroom support personnel to become qualified teachers while addressing the nation's critical shortage of teachers.
During her break from the workforce - she started at IGA supermarket and eventually became a regional manager in a telecommunications company - Mrs Killeen began spending time helping in kindergarten at her children's school. Her children are now aged, 23, 12, 10 and 8. She was also inspired when her 41-year-old brother began teaching last year.
The Charles Sturt's Collaborative Teachers' Aide Pathway (CTAP) program recognises the skills and previous study of students to help them complete an online teaching degree.
"I had been looking for an opportunity to study online, due to my work and family life, and I stumbled upon the CTAP that had recently been launched ... and I had heard great things about Charles Sturt University," she said.
Mrs Killeen is studying the Bachelor of Educational Studies with the assistance of CTAP and will complete her degree in two-and-a-half years.
"I would not have been able to transition to teaching had I not found this pathway as an option.
"The Bachelor of Educational Studies felt like it would take too long to start at 43, but with the CTAP, I will be in the classroom teaching at 46."
Mrs Killeen is already working at Winmalee Public School. Her long-term goal is to teach there, working in the classroom with small groups in learning support or to support the school's most diverse students with their learning needs.
Charles Sturt School of Education senior lecturer Dr Libbey Murray said the program had received an overwhelming response from teachers' aides and principals and was critical in helping relieve a teacher shortage.
"It's really meeting the needs of our students who have to juggle jobs and families, and who aren't able to study on campus. We are aware of the time and financial barriers our students experience. This helps teachers' aides overcome these."
World Teacher's Day is on Friday October 27. It's a day to recognise "the amazing job teachers do within our community," Mrs Killeen said.
"Our society cannot thrive without passionate, dedicated and respected teachers."
