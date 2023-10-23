The draft Environmental Impact Statement for Western Sydney International (WSI) Airport has been released - and Blue Mountains residents have until January 31, 2024 to make submissions.
Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman said this is the home stretch for locals to rally and make their voices heard.
"This is the final step in the airport planning where we, as a community, need to come together to present a strong voice to try and minimise the impact of the flight paths on our unique community and environment," she said.
"I am assured that the feedback received during this public exhibition will be considered when finalising the flight paths. It is absolutely vital that our community uses this time to examine the EIS and put in a submission to ensure our views and concerns are taken into account."
READ MORE:
Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, Catherine King, said: "Communities are well placed to understand how they may be affected, and engage and provide feedback on the draft EIS now."
The draft EIS includes assessments of the noise, social and environmental impacts of the WSI preliminary flight paths, including how the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area will be affected.
Other factors addressed include First Nations and historic heritage, aircraft noise, biodiversity, health, greenhouse gasses, and aircraft hazards.
"My department will hold more community information and feedback sessions across Sydney and the Blue Mountains over the coming months," said Ms King.
"I encourage people to have their say and engage with the community sessions, as well as the draft EIS, Noise Tool and supporting information."
Blue Mountains City Council has also urged residents to make a submission on the EIS. Mayor Mark Greenhill said the community must come together to minimise the impact of the flight paths on the local area.
"The Blue Mountains is one of only two cities in the world within a UNESCO-declared World Heritage Area," he said.
"Banff, in Canada is the other, and they are subject to strong restrictions around aircraft movements. The Blue Mountains should be treated in the same way.
"There are strong arguments to minimise flight paths over the Blue Mountains both in the day and night. Australia needs to respect that we are different."
READ MORE:
The airport, approved originally by the Abbott government in 2014, has been a controversial topic in the Mountains for years, with concerns including how overhead planes will affect residents and the environment.
With the release of the EIS, many of those lingering questions will be answered - and locals will be able to give feedback if anything still concerns them.
Anyone can make a submission online at wsiflightpaths.gov.au, via email at eis.submissions@infrastructure.gov.au, or via mail to the WSI Flight Path Team at GPO Box 594, Canberra ACT 2601.
For those without internet, physical copies of the draft EIS will be at Springwood and Katoomba libraries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.