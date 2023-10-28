Blue Mountains Gazette
Rhodo Festival: Jungle Boogie in Blackheath

By Corin Shearston
October 28 2023 - 11:50am
Zoe's Jack Galluzzi and Retro Rehash's Willem Hendriksen are gearing up for a special fundraising musical event in Blackheath. Picture by Ben Scott-Smith
Lovers of vibrant rhythms are invited to mark Saturday November 4 in their calendars as the night of the Funky Floral Freak-Out, a celebration of live music and visual arts organised by Retro Rehash and Zoe's Bar in Blackheath.

