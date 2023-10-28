Rhodo Festival: Jungle Boogie in Blackheath

Lovers of vibrant rhythms are invited to mark Saturday November 4 in their calendars as the night of the Funky Floral Freak-Out, a celebration of live music and visual arts organised by Retro Rehash and Zoe's Bar in Blackheath.
Occurring on the same date as the 70th anniversary of the Blackheath Rhododendron Festival, the gig (from 8pm to midnight) will also raise funds for the beloved street takeover.
"We want to support the infrastructure that supports the arts, [as] road closures and festival expenses cost big money," said Retro Rehash's Willem Hendriksen, co-organiser of the event.
Zoe's' waiter, booker and sound technician Jack Galluzzi adding, "It's really nice to be providing something for the people that live in Blackheath, Mt Victoria, and Medlow Bath".
While Zoe's will be open from noon, serving Mexican food and cocktails as a family-friendly respite area from the 'Rhodo' Festival, its vibe will be transformed with the downing of the sun.
The talented local performers on the bill for the event are the solo-retro-electro funk maestro Doctor Robot, psychedelic funk-rock masters Hibiscus Biscuit, (reunited after a creative hiatus), and the Lost World DJs - who specialise in spinning classic funk and disco tunes.
In a feast for the senses, their eclectic styles will be paired by an exhibition of local art from Amber Renee, Marco Grilli, Orchid, and Ruby Rain, which will be available for purchase via QR codes.
Exclusive drink specials will be on offer, while various prizes will be awarded to the attendees with the best floral or jungle themed costumes.
Tickets are $20, available on the door, online, or via a QR code on the event poster. Search for 'Funky Floral Freakout' on Facebook for the ticket link and more information.
