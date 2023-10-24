Thanking Katoomba hospital healthcare workers with a classic burger

Healthcare workers at Katoomba Hospital have been treated to hundreds of burger meals to celebrate National Carers Week.
The Rapid Relief Team (RRT) charity served 250 classic burgers to hospital staff to mark the national event.
Local RRT volunteer Ron Simpson said this is an opportunity to care for carers: the people who support friends, families and communities who have come into ill health.
"Carers are part of the fabric of the Blue Mountains, and that's why RRT is so pleased to help feed the helpers in the form of a tasty burger," Mr Simpson said.
"Carers Week is a great opportunity to raise the community's awareness about the diversity of carers and their caring roles.
"Carers often don't have much time or bandwidth to care for themselves so we are very happy to be able to lend them a hand and provide them with a classic burger."
The Rapid Relief Team is the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, which has had congregations in the Blue Mountains region for many years.
Established in 2013, RRT has more than 14,500 volunteers around the world who assist emergency services in times of disaster and crisis by providing meals and other support.
