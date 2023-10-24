Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Community/Your News

Thanking Katoomba hospital healthcare workers with a classic burger

October 24 2023 - 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Healthcare workers at Katoomba Hospital have been treated to hundreds of burger meals to celebrate National Carers Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.