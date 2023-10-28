Blue Mountains Gazette
Jenolan artist Ingrid Morley returns to Sculpture by the Sea

By Peter Bowditch
Updated October 30 2023 - 3:04pm, first published October 29 2023 - 6:00am
This year marks the 25th Sculpture by the Sea at Bondi, and the crowds have grown from 25,000 at the first event to about half a million visitors. One of the works on display in 2023 is "The Past is Just Behind" by Jenolan sculptor Ingrid Morley. She has exhibited six or seven times before, but this is the first for about fifteen years.

