Digital safety upgrades for NSW national park bushwalkers

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has upgraded its digital capability to improve visitor safety and potentially save lives in NSW national parks.
Designed to keep bushwalkers safe during their adventures, the upgrade includes a more user-friendly trip intention form and SMS reminders to both the bushwalker and their designated emergency contacts before and after planned trips.
The online system can also provide alerts to hikers if the park they were planning to visit has suddenly closed due to events such as unsafe weather or a bushfire so they can change plans.
NPWS will feed the information into a secure trip-intention database for use by NSW emergency services and park managers better enabling swift incident responses and to help keep visitors as safe as possible.
Almost 700 people were rescued during land searches by NSW Police over the 22/23 financial year, with a substantial number of these searches occurring in national parks. While most people are found within 24 hours, timely information about a visitor's planned trip location can be critical in ensuring their safe return.
"These changes will help protect the millions of bushwalkers, campers, skiers, and families who enjoy NSW national parks every year," said NPWS Acting Executive Director Business Delivery Michael Vader
"National parks are natural environments and weather events can impact safety.
"By improving the efficiency and effectiveness of our safety system, we can respond more quickly to get help to those in need," he said.
The upgrades align with the Think Before You TREK bush safety initiative, a collaborative effort between NPWS and the NSW Police, aimed at promoting preparedness and visitor safety.
Trip intention forms have been instrumental in numerous search-and-rescue operations in parks across the state. The forms have also been used during the 2019-20 fire season to identify, notify and evacuate visitors at risk of being caught in bushfires.
The upgraded trip intention form plays a vital role in keeping bushwalkers safe by collecting detailed information about walkers' plans and sharing it with their friends and family. If a bushwalker does not return on time, emergency contacts can get in touch with NSW Police.
By encouraging more people to share their plans, NPWS aims to ensure a safer and more enjoyable experience for all who explore NSW national parks.
The new trip intention form can be found online at www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/trip-intention-form.
Visitors should also check NPWS Alerts for safety messages and up-to-date information ahead of their visit.
