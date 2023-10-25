Blue Mountains Gazette
Digital safety upgrades for NSW national park bushwalkers

Updated October 25 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 12:00pm
Picture by John Spencer - DPE
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has upgraded its digital capability to improve visitor safety and potentially save lives in NSW national parks.

