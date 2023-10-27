Australia Post recently donated $10,000 towards a COVID-inspired Rotary Club initiative to help recognise and assist those with mental health problems in the region.
The Rotary Club of Central Blue Mountains received the 2023 Australia Post Community Grant of $10,000 to support their Mental Health project that aligns with Australia Post's commitment to mental health and mental wellbeing in local communities.
Rotary Club of Central Blue Mountains president Ian Scott said the project was in response to repeated calamities - the 2019 bushfires, subsequent floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The club developed a project to deliver mental health first aid courses in the community.
Mr Scott said the idea was "to build resilience and foster mental health and wellbeing".
"In 2020 we established a network of 12 new Mental Health First Aid instructors. Working with Rotary clubs, churches, not-for-profit organisations and volunteer-based groups, the instructors have been able to run 41 courses, successfully training 410 Mental Health First Aiders."
"These Mental Health First Aiders are now equipped with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to recognise and respond to a friend, family member or another community member experiencing a mental health problem or mental health crisis."
Mr Scott said those with the training "point to its power of building awareness of mental health issues, reducing stigma, and arming them with tools to support others".
"Many have reported that they almost immediately started to use their new skills with friends and family, who needed support. Some of the participants have also expressed how the course has positively changed them, and the way they think about mental health issues and the people who experience them. This creates a more understanding, inclusive and respectful community from the outset".
Some instructors have now left the project and to continue responding to existing and emerging mental health needs Rotary is looking to train two more instructors.
To find out more contact Ian on 0402 217915.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.