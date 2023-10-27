Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

The Rotary Club of Central Blue Mountains received the 2023 Australia Post Community Grant of $10,000 towards Mental Health First Aid training

By B C Lewis
Updated November 3 2023 - 1:14pm, first published October 28 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia Post recently donated $10,000 towards a COVID-inspired Rotary Club initiative to help recognise and assist those with mental health problems in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.