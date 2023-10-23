Blue Mountains Gazette
Grass fire heralds start of hot summer

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated October 27 2023 - 11:48am, first published October 23 2023 - 11:12am
Fifteen firefighting crews worked hard to battle an out-of -control grass fire in Penrith that burnt about 30 hectares of bushland.

