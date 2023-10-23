Grass fire heralds start of hot summer

Fifteen firefighting crews worked hard to battle an out-of -control grass fire in Penrith that burnt about 30 hectares of bushland.
To assist the operation, a helicopter was also used to waterbomb the fire.
The fire heralds a start of a hot summer season. Just after midday on Monday October 23, crews from Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service were called to the blaze at Hickeys Lane in Penrith, a remote location surrounded by an industrial complex.
Firefighters worked to contain the fire with thick plumes of smoke causing major visibility issues for motorists.
The fire took several hours to contain and emergency services kept a close eye on the area over the evening to ensure it did not reignite. No injuries were reported. The cause has yet to be determined.
About midnight on October 12, two friends walking through the Springwood Town Square were allegedly approached aggressively by two unknown males.
Detective Acting Inspector, Darren Greaney, said "both victims had their pockets forcibly searched by the offenders and some property was demanded to be handed over".
"In a moment's hesitation both victims ran from their assailants, in the process of this altercation a local storefront window was damaged," Inspector Greaney said.
On October 20, as a result of an extensive investigation by police from the Blue Mountains Police Area Command, along with the assistance of a specialist tactical team, a search occurred at a home in Lawson.
Items relevant to the robbery were allegedly found leading to the arrest of two men, aged 26 and 19. They were charged with numerous offences and were expected to appear in court on October 27.
On October 20, investigations into several recent break and enters, led police to execute a search warrant on a Jipp Street, Penrith address.
It's alleged the 35-year-old Penrith man committed a number of offences at Lower Mountains businesses. The man has been charged with 13 counts of various offences including break and enter, stalking/intimidation and dishonestly obtain property by deception. He was refused bail and will appear in Penrith Court on November 3.
