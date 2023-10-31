Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

One chef's hat to Blackheath restaurant, Ates

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated October 31 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the second successive year, Ates in Blackheath has been awarded a chef's hat in The Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.