For the second successive year, Ates in Blackheath has been awarded a chef's hat in The Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide.
The small restaurant on Govetts Leap Road, featuring its signature wood-fired oven, was touted as the "costy bolthole you're looking for" when it's bracingly cold in the town.
The review praised the springy foccacia glistening with salt crystals and olive oil, charred cauliflower doused in curry leaf butter and poached currants, and roasted pork neck topped with wrinkled sweet-and-sour red grapes and darkly caramelised vincotto as well as the kingfish sashimi.
It added: "The Mediterranean influence is subtly represented with a bed of garlic tahini here, Moroccan braised eggplant there, plus a handful of Italian cameos on the mostly Australian wine list."
Chef and co-owner, Will Cowen-Lunn, said he was "elated that we kept the consistency throughout the year. It's just nice recognition of what we do every day, keeping up our standards.
"More than anything I think it's a really good morale boost for staff."
Ates, which is Turkish for fire, follows on from other flame-inspired incarnations of the site, beginning with Phillip Searle's Vulcan (Roman god of fire), followed by Vesta (Roman goddess of the hearth and its fire) and Fumo (meaning smoke).
Another hatted restaurant, which also received one last year, was Amara in Bowen Mountain, which is on the eastern edge of the Blue Mountains but officially in the Hawkesbury area.
Other Mountains restaurants which were reviewed in the guide were: Blaq in Blackheath ("playful, modern dining in a chic smart-casual setting"), Megalong Restaurant ("organics-focused tasting menu and ragged mountain views") and Tempus in Katoomba ("wholesome, steadying cooking for chilly days and nights").
