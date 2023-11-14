The first off-road cycleway in the Blue Mountains is part of updated designs for the Treeline Lurline project, now on public exhibition.
Cutting-edge technology for growing trees in an urban environment will be another first for the local government area.
Landscape architect and founding member of the Treeline Lurline volunteer committee, Ron Powell, said: "The traffic and parking lanes will be narrowed within permissible limits to create space on both sides of the road for a dedicated cycleway beside the footpath.
"Combined with the avenue of trees, this will transform the feeling of the street from an urban car route to a special place for people to explore and enjoy."
Mr Powell said that, until further funding allows construction beyond the first block of the seven-block project, the cycleway and footpath will be treated temporarily as a wide shared path.
"The new kerb alignment and designs will be in place but we need more than one block constructed to fully implement the cycleway."
He said the tree-planting infrastructure also sets a new benchmark for Blue Mountains streetscaping.
"The trees will be planted in garden beds within the parking lanes on each side of the street.
"Continuous trenching along the street backfilled with horticultural soil will provide a much larger volume of soil than the usual street tree pits. Pervious paving in the parking bays will allow rainwater through and a honeycombed structure beneath the surface will protect the tree roots from compression. The powerlines will be undergrounded so there will be no need for butchering of branches."
Treeline Lurline is funded by a federal government Black Summer Bushfire Recovery grant of $4m to the Katoomba Chamber of Commerce and Community.
It covers high level designs for the seven street blocks of the project and detailed design and construction for block one from Waratah to Merriwa Streets. Underground power, new lighting, street trees, high quality paving, street furniture and a cycleway are all part of the transformation.
Council's manager for the project, Mark Liebman, said work on the first block is due to start in early 2024.
"We will work with local residents and businesses to minimise inconvenience during the construction period."
Katoomba Chamber President Mark Jarvis said: "Lurline Street as a tree-lined boulevard from the town centre to the national park that can be safely strolled and cycled is about making Katoomba a great place to live and to visit."
The draft designs can be viewed at yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/treeline-lurline. There will be a drop-in information session at Dr Alex Allen Park (corner of Lurline and Waratah streets) 3-6pm on Thursday, November 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.